Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Sharad Kelkar (Tanhaji) To Randeep Hooda (Love Aaj Kal), Vote For The Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Koimoi Audience Poll: We are just a few days away from the closure of poll and today, it’s all about the actors who shined in their supporting roles. The list has veterans like Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and also some fresh faces like Sharad Kelkar and Pavail Gulati. Power is in your hand, make a choice!

Check out the nominees for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role category:

Sharad Kelkar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

No doubt, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan entertained the audience with their brilliant performances, but Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was no less than a show-stealer. Kelkar added the much-needed aura and made the on-screen character more appealing. His pauses, dialogue delivery and expressions were spot on!

Randeep Hooda (Love Aaj Kal)

Randeep Hooda was very well kept as a secret during promotions of Love Aaj Kal. But when the film released, everyone was bowled away by Randeep’s amazing act. His style of narration with a deadpan look on the face (as per his character’s demand) kept us hooked. Also, there’s always some rawness in his act which was even witnessed in this film.

Ranvir Shorey (Kadakh)

Ranvir Shorey is a criminally underrated talent of Bollywood. The actor’s calibre is something we should not speak about. In Kadakh, he stands out in a bunch full of talented actors. Even when he doesn’t have dialogues to deliver, the man manages to shine with his sheer presence.

Vijay Raaz (Gulabo Sitabo)

‘Criminally underrated talent’ also applies for Vijay Raaz too. He has been part of Bollywood for a long time now. Thankfully, from Monsoon Wedding to Gulabo Sitabo, the man has finally getting mainstream attention. Unfortunately, his character isn’t a well-written one, but the actor still manages to make you smile with his usual style of dialogue delivery.

Pankaj Tripathi (Gunjan Saxena)

Pankaj Tripathi easily slips into any character and Gunjan Saxena was one of the best proofs. The character asked for a mature act with controlled delivery of dialogues. Pankaj, as expected, nailed the portrayal by adding emotional depth.

Pavail Gulati (Thappad)

Thappad had a line up of amazing actors like Kumud Mushra, Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah and others. Kudos to Pavail Gulati who managed to stand out amongst such names. He does some nastiest thing in the film and we loved to hate him.

