Eijaz Khan is one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 14. The actor shocked everyone when he opened up on his childhood molestation incident. Pavitra Punia also took to social media and called him Khuda Ka Baccha. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Eijaz Khan’s brother Imran Khan opened up on how his father reacted when he got to know about the heartbreaking incident.

Imran said that his family was very upset when they heard about the incident. Eijaz Khan hadn’t spoken about it to his family before.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Imran Khan said, “We were very upset when we heard about it. Dad is very hurt. He has not spoken to us about it. Maybe, Eijaz Bhai and he will have a conversation once he is back. We, as a family fully support him. He has our back in whatever decision he takes. This is a very personal conversation and I have not asked dad about it so far.”

Regarding the support Eijaz Khan is getting from Pavitra Punia, Imran said, “We are seeing how wonderfully she is supporting him. We are thankful for it. I would say that Pavitra Punia is a good judge of character. She managed to bring out his light-hearted side on the show. Also, when Eijaz Khan likes someone, he does not hesitate from lavishing his affection. We have to see how it progresses after the show ends.”

On the show, Eijaz Khan has been called as ‘Chicha’ and people have lashed at his sympathy card. Imran Khan said, “We feel bad when we see him being trolled. I do not think that he is playing to get sympathy. Eijaz is very committed to the task. Yes, he is a competitive person. I feel others say it just because they are looking at ways to move ahead.”

