Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, concluded with Anumol emerging as the winner and lifting the trophy of the latest chapter. However, many are curious about the prize money she received following her victory.

How Much Did Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Receive As Prize Money?

Anumol not only won the major trophy of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 but also got a massive prize money for her victory. Initially, the winning amount was declared to be 50 lakh, but the prize was reduced, and she eventually took home 42.55 lakh for securing the first position.

Along with this, she received a brand-new SUV as a reward for her victory. Anumol also became the second female contestant in the history of Mohanlal’s reality show to achieve this title.

For those who might not know, Anumol is an Indian actress who has primarily worked in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She also appeared in major television shows, including this season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Previously, she won the Kerala State Television award for her performance in Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum. With her victory in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, she added another significant accolade to her career.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Were The Top Five Contestants?

After Anumol, the second position was grabbed by Aneesh. In Season 7, Aneesh was the commoner, and being the first runner-up is undoubtedly a big thing for him. The third position was secured by Shanavas, with Nevin and Akbar taking the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

