Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 11 might have been impressive in the TRP charts, but the show has already landed in legal trouble. Courtesy, a Heaven and Hell concept on the show wherein the contestants had to stay in a prison-like location. This led to a complaint against the makers of the show, citing an alleged violation of the privacy of the female contestants.

According to a news report in India Today, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 11 received a police notice on October 14, 2024, highlighting the violation of the privacy of the female contestants. The notice was issued by the Kumbalgodu Police after a complaint from the Karnataka State Commission For Women, which raised concerns over this particular Heaven and Hell task. The Commission addressed the issue of the breach of privacy for the female contestants in a multi-camera setting when they were asked to stay in this prison-like setting.

Not only this, but the Heaven and Hell concept on Bigg Boss Kannada 11 also raised concerns about a lack of proper sanitation facilities for females and a lack of food. The makers of the Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show have been asked to appear for an inquiry by the Kumbalgodu Police. They have also been asked to submit unedited raw footage and audio recordings from this particular task. The makers have also been warned of severe legal repercussions if they fail to abide by the orders.

The police have also recorded the statements of five female contestants who participated in the Heaven and Hell task on Bigg Boss Kannada 11. The report further stated that the contestants denied any speculations of privacy violations and said that the task was done with their consent. The makers of the reality show are also yet to release a statement on this fiasco. Well, the Heaven and Hell task has been removed from the Kichcha Sudeep show now but not before inviting several controversies.

