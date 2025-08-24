We are just a few hours away from the premiere of Bigg Boss 19. There is already significant buzz for Salman Khan’s reality show, and the audience can’t wait to witness its 19th season. Amid this, speculations arise about the first wildcard contents in the house, which is now seemingly already disclosed.

Bigg Boss 19: This Celebrity May Join As First Wildcard Entry

According to Telly Express, Khushi Dubey is expected to enter the house as the wildcard contestant. Earlier, Khushi was expected to enter Bigg Boss as an official participant, but due to her prior commitments, she was unable to join the TV reality show initially.

However, now sources indicate that the actress could enter the house and join the 19th season as the wild card participant in the Bigg Boss house. If this happens, then Khushi could be the first wildcard contestant who is already revealed before the show even airs.

For those who might not know, Khushi Dubey has previously worked in many television shows, and she is already well recognised among the audience. Her latest TV series was Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan ka Mausam, which also gained great attraction from the television viewers.

Bigg Boss 19: International Icon To Join As Surprise Wildcard Entry?

Besides Khushi Dubey, WWE legend retired star Undertaker, AKA Mark William Calaway, is also rumoured to enter Bigg Boss 19. Undertaker in Bigg Boss has already sparked massive chatter among Bigg Boss viewers, and his entry in the house could shake the entire landscape.

Calaway’s entry in the house is expected to be as a wildcard contestant, but he is only expected to stay inside for one week to 10 days. Rest, only time will tell what will happen in the new season as the show is just a few hours away from its premiere tonight.

🚨| Per India Today, The Undertaker is being considered for a special wildcard contestant entry into the Bigg Boss (Big Brother India) house in the latest season, likely around November. Mike Tyson is also being considered. pic.twitter.com/9sCNJY9KQc — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) August 22, 2025

