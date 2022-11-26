The upcoming ‘Bigg Boss 16’ episode will have a major showdown between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer’s parents in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Show’s host Salman Khan confronts Sumbul’s father for lying to them, he said: “Aapne hospital ka bahana lekar apni bachi se baat karne ki koshish ki hai (On the pretext of hospital, you tried talking to your daughter.)”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shalin Bhanot’s father added: “Aapko mauka mila uska aapne misuse kiya (You misused the opportunity you got).”

Sumbul Touqeer’s father said to Tina Datta’s mother: “Tina ne najane kitne shabd kahe hai, kya aapko ek baar bhi laga uske liye maafi maangi jaayea (Tina has said several things, do you think you should apologise?)”

Tina Datta’s mother retaliated and said: “Kyun maafi mangu, humlog kindergarten school mein nahi bheje bachi ko, Bigg Boss mein bheja hai. Is desh mein betiyon ko Lakshmi maante hai, lekin apni beti ko gaaliyaan sikha rahe hai (this is Big Boss, not kindergarden. Daughters are Lakshmi in this country but you are teaching your daughter profanities.)”

An angry Shalin Bhanot’s father said: “Aapko dekh karke hargiz nahi lag raha hai ki aap ICU se aa rahe hai. Aap usko bachi bachi bata kar ke kuch bhi justify nahi kar sakte (You don’t look like you are coming from the ICU. You cannot call her a kid and justify anything.)”

Tina Datta’s mother asked Sumbul Touqeer’s father: “Kis hisab se aapne dusre ki beti ko galat shabd bola (Why did you say bad things about another’s dauthter?)”

Shalin’s father shut Sumbul‘s father by saying: “Apne bache ke baare mein bol sakte hai, lekin dusron ki aukat naapne ki aapki nahi hai (You could speak about your own child but not about others.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Sundar’ Mayur Vakani Sculpts Narendra Modi’s Statue, Fans Say “Roz Jethalal Ko Topi Pehnate The, Ab…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News