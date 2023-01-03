In the upcoming episode ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Archana Gautam and MC Stan will be seen getting into an ugly war of words.

In a promo, Archana Gautam will be seen asking Stan how long he is planning to stay just because the audiences outside are voting for him and he doesn’t even clean the room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the sets of Bigg Boss 16, Stan retaliates by asking Archana whether she thinks he is her father’s servant.

Stan asks: “Bigg Boss aur teri Maa ka ye ho gaya kya?”

An angry Archana is heard telling him if he doesn’t feel any shame for talking so crassly about anyone’s family.

Archana said: “Jo dusre ki Maa ki respect nahi kar sakta na, wo ghatiya hai.”

In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task too will see a lot of fireworks as Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan will be seen getting into a fight.

For more such TV updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shark Tank India 2: ‘Sharks’ Get Slammed By Netizens For Rejecting A Makeup Brand As It Posed A Threat To Vineeta Singh’s Company, “Ye Logon Ne Apna Group Bana Rakha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News