Bigg Boss 16 is currently among the top shows on television and as the new season of the show is airing in full swing, one of the ex-contestants named Umar Riaz recently lashed out at the makers of the show for their decision over Archana Gautam’s feud with Shiv.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De, Shalin Bhanot, etc.

As per Desi Martini, during the latest episode, as Archana Gautam returned to the show after being evicted by physically attacking Shiv Thakare, Umar Riaz took to his Twitter handle and reacted to the same. He penned a note slamming the makers of the show for being biased and raised a question stating why was Archana allowed to enter the house while he was blamed for being pushed during a task.

Umar Riaz wrote, “So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged voilence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. Noaction! I was pushed in the task for which i reciprocated but every blame was put on me.why this bias? @ColorsTV #biggboss16”

So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged voilence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. Noaction!

I was pushed in the task for which i reciprocated but every blame was put on me.why this bias? @ColorsTV #biggboss16 — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, during the latest episode, Archana Gautam’s eviction came out as a shock for her fans, however, the makers brought her back to the show. Host Salman Khan spoke about the same during Weekend Ka Vaar and lashed out at Shiv for provoking Archana by taking the name of her political party.

For the unversed, Umar Riaz was a part of Bigg Boss 15 during which he was pushed into the pool by a fellow contestant Simba but the makers did not take any action against the latter. Later on, when Umar allegedly attacked Pratik Sejpal in a task and was evicted from the show.

