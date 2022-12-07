With each passing day, the involvement of ‘Bigg Boss’ in the house is increasing making it tougher for the housemates to survive. Tonight, the Bigg Boss 16 house witnesses a ‘satta badal’ task where the new raja Ankit Gupta might or might not lose his ‘satta’.

In this task, the garden area has been turned into a ‘BB jail’ wherein Ankit must choose six house members whom he believes won’t take away his captainship. The selected six housemates will be the ‘Kaidis’ in the task and five of the housemates will become a ‘jailer’. For each round, the jailer has to make sure the ‘kaidis’ do not escape the jail. Ankit’s ‘satta’ depends on the ‘kaidis’! Do you think Ankit will continue to rule the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’?

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Advertisement

Lately, Abdu Rozik has been feeling alone in the Bigg Boss 16 house. After his confession to MC Stan about Shiv Thakare on how he feels Shiv has changed, Abdu loses his calm at Shiv, tonight. It starts when MC Stan starts distributing chocolates and when Abdu asks for some, Shiv mockingly says, ‘Isko mat de’. Abdu angrily leaves the room, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia brings him back.

Shiv says that he was fooling around and that it’s a small issue. Abdu disagrees with Shiv and says the issue is not small. Will Abdu and Shiv sort things out or is this the end of their friendship?

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Must Read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Left Impressed By 11-Year-Old Contestant, Tells His Father He Must Be Proud Of Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News