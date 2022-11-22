Shiv Thakare has been re-elected as the captain of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house after he won a task against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik.

In the latest episode, Shiv, Nimrit and Abdu had to do a task given by other contestants. Nimrit had to do 100 push-ups, Shiv was asked to have a bowl of salt and Abdu ate raw eggs.

Nimrit was disqualified from the race. Sanchalak Sajid Khan said no to the salt-eating task, so Shiv Thakare was asked to finish three litres of water. Abdu finished his bowl of two raw eggs.

Since the two, finished in time according to ‘Bigg Boss’. The tie-breaker was that Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had to pick a captain between the two. The three settled for Shiv and he became the house captain once again.

Ex-captains Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik were given the opportunity to get captaincy with a task that involved Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma. Sajid Khan was appointed as the Sanchalak of the task in which Shiv emerged as the winner.

