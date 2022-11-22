After weeks of insults, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen finally taking a stand for herself in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

In the BB 16 promo shared by channel Colors on Instagram, Shalin Bhanot is seen talking to Sumbul Touqeer. He is heard telling her: “Is ghar ke sabse badhi taakat pata hai kaun hai, Aap, main aur Tina (The greatest strength of this house is you, me and Tina.)”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To which, Sumbul Touqeer replied: “Aankh band karke aapka saath diya mereko kya mila? Bezatti (I stood by you blindly and got insult in return.)”

Shalin Bhanot then replied: “Koi ungali uthata hai na toh apno ke saath khada hua jaata hai. (When someone points a finger, you stand with your people.)”

Sumbul Touqeer is then seen standing up for herself as she said: “Mereko mat bata apno ke saath khade hona hai. Mian unke saath khadi hoti hun jo mere saath khade hte hai. Jo meri dhajjiya udaate hai duniya ke saamne main unke saath khadi nahi rahungi kabhi. (I will not stand by people who insult me.)”

This comes after Sumbul Touqeer’s father told her to keep her distance from Shalin and Tina Datta as they can go to any level for the game. He also shared that they show that they are her friend but behind her back, they make up all sorts of stories about her feelings for Shalin. Her father said, “Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television, against other participants is very, very cheap! And it’s more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Father Slams Sumbul Touqeer’s Dad His Distasteful Remarks Against His Son, Says “This Is Unacceptable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News