Bigg Boss 16’s recent episode became the talk of the town for different reasons. Right from Sumbul Touqeer’s father calling on the show to Sajid Khan getting hyper, the show grabbed everyone’s attention for all the right reasons. This morning we brought you former contestants like Urvashi Dholakia, Kushal Tandon, Diandra Soares and others reacting to Sumbul’s father’s call on the show which was considered as special treatment.

However, in the same episode, Sajid Khan was seen getting hyper and aggressive during the captaincy task. Netizens even felt that BB was being partial towards Sajid.

However, soon after Bigg Boss 16’s recent episode took place, netizens took to Twitter to react to the same. Bashing the show, social media users even called for the show’s ban while asking for a boycott.

A user wrote, “Why this biased #BigBoss16 giving more privilege to this uncle #SajidKhan?? This uncle has come to BB for holidays I guess. Why so unfair towards #PriyankaChaharChaudhary #ArchanaGuatam #AnkitGupta.” The netizens even demanded Bigg Boss’ ban, “Everyone should raise their voice to ban this unfair #Bb #boycottbigboss.”

“The pizza episode is too funny Kya acting ki thi #NimritKaurAhluwalia or #sajidkhan ne bhai but how did they forget audience is watching their double standards from outside lol. #bb16 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16,” wrote another user.

VJ Andy said, “#SajidKhan is the biggest loser on earth! Aggressive Nasty and a pathetic CHEATER! Well done #PriyankaChaharChoudhary for standing up to his hypocrisy! Abdu lost bohut mazze! Now Sajid is nominated lets VOTE SAJID OUT #priyankit. True-Views join NOW!”

“Makers are being openly biased with #SajidKhan and his gang. Their fans might be happy, but trust me, its ending their stay in #BiggBoss house. Makers are doing it deliberately, so that audience hates them and they are out of winners race”, said another netizen.

“#BiggBoss is getting boring. Everything seems to be scripted and in favour of #SajidKhan and their team. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #ArchanaGautamm are running the whole show but credit goes #SajidKhan and team fir se captan Shiv…I will not watch Bigg Boss,” read another comment.

What are your thoughts on netizens being asking for the ban of Bigg Boss 16? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

