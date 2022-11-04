The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik is now the captain of the house after co-housemate Gautam Vig was evicted.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, a new captaincy task has been announced where housemates will choose the next captain. They will be seen hearing the reasons for selection from the housemates and choosing the captain

However, Abdu Rozik will be announced as the captain of the house this week.

BB 16 contestant Abdu is a Tajik singer, blogger, actor and wrestler. He holds the record of being the world’s smallest singer.

On the other hand, the last episode of BB 16 depicted Tina Dutta‘s exit from the show because of the demise of her pet dog. she was seen being called to the confession room where she was informed that something had happened in outside world related to her and she will have to leave the house for a while. However, she soon returned to the Bigg Boss house.

When she returned to the house, Shalin supported her and asked what happened, to which she said, “come outside with me. I need to go to the bathroom. I feel like puking oh god.”

“Bigg Boss told me that my dog Rani died today. The sad part is I can’t even attend her last rites,” Tina revealed.

