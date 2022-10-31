Change is the only constant in COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ that captures the chameleon-like nature of relationships among its contestants. A big quarrel quakes the house tonight between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, who argue over their loyalty towards each other. Shalin finds out that Tina has been badmouthing him behind his back. Find out what Tina says in her defense upon being confronted by Shalin tonight.

It seems that a few friendships are about to break in the house as rapper MC Stan confesses the toll that the changing nature of relationships in the house takes on him. The rapper comes clean before the captain of the house Gautam Singh Vig. The hypocrisy of a few contestants befuddles MC Stan, who is perturbed about his friend Shiv Thakare revealing that Gori is his best friend and Abdu is the most trustworthy in the Bigg Boss house. For 30 days, the rapper and Shiv have shown the house what a solid friendship looks like. As doubts begin to creep in and the competition heats up, will the bromance fade?

Not just bromance, but even the friendships between female contestants is also dwindling in the coveted house. A huge fight erupts between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who raised the roof with their camaraderie earlier. It all starts with the duo revisiting their discussion over a jug of water that both vied for. Will they mend their relationship in the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 16? Only time will tell.

While others are struggling with their relationships, Abdu Rozik, who has won many hearts will be seen with his flirting game amped up to the hilt. On the swagger front, the Tajikistani singer is on a roll as he flirts with all the girls dolling up for the day and his cute broken English gives him the edge. He compliments the ladies of the house and offers them his number until his close friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia finds out about his plan. Is this Abdu’s ploy to make Nimrit jealous? Does this mark the end of their special friendship and chemistry?

