Bigg Boss is one of the top platforms for any upcoming show, movie or project and the current season, Bigg Boss 15, is no different. While we have seen several stars – like Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Rani Mukerji, John Abraham & Sara Ali Khan, join Salman Khan to promote their films, this week to there will be two special guests.

Advertisement

As per the latest media report, superstar Govinda and ace choreographer-director Remo D’Souza will be gracing the show. Read on to know more about it.

Advertisement

As per a recent Tellychakkar report, the coming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see host Salman Khan interacting with ace comedian Govinda and his Race 3 director Remo D’Souza. So why exactly will they be there?

As per the report, Govinda will be coming on Bigg Boss 15 to promote his Youtube channel ‘Govinda Royalles’. While his purpose is known, the reason behind Remo D’Souza visiting the Salman Khan hosted show is still unknown. The report further states that there will be fun segments with Salman Khan where Govinda and the host will be reliving the days of their movie ‘Partner’. The report also suggests that the guest might even enter the house and interact with the contestants too.

Seeing Govinda and Salman Khan share the stage after a long time is surely a treat for all their fans. The actor who bonded and developed a great friendship while filming the 2007 David Dhawan directorial Partner haven’t been seen together for what feels like ages. As per reports, things weren’t all rainbows, unicorns, and sunshine between the two after Khan launched Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg despite promising Govinda to launch his daughter Tina Ahuja.

Well, it will be interesting to see Govinda and Salman Khan come together after years and relieve some treasured memories.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Asks Abhijit Bichukale “Pappi Lene Aye Ho Kya? Mika Singh Ho Tum” After He Asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee For A Kiss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube