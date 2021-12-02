After the release of Rangeela Raja in 2019, Bollywood actor Govinda is now gearing up for his next film Chashma Chadha Ke. The makers now have released a teaser of the title track and it is already making headlines for the wrong reasons. Scroll down to know more.

The veteran Bollywood actor once ruled the box office during the early 90s and with comedy films like Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi. He was voted as the World’s 10th greatest star on stage or screen in a BBC News poll as well.

Govinda took to social media and shared a 20-second clip with a caption, “Hi guys, my second song ‘Chashma Chadha Ke’ is releasing on 6th December 2021. I hope you all will love it! @amanprajapatdirector @shanayaa.kaur.” This is the second song from the film that has been released today. Last month, the star dropped his first song titled Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa.

The 30-second clip showed him stepping out of a yellow Lamborghini, taking photos of a much younger Shanayaa Kaur and recreating his 90s’ dance moves with her on top of a yacht. Soon after the teaser was released, netizens thronged towards the comment section.

One fan reacted to the teaser, “Sir 500 crore aur lelo par jaldi release karo (please take ₹500 crore more but release the song soon),” while another fan wrote, “Wow such a lovely song, you’re really No 1.” Another user called Govinda ‘uncle’ in the comment section.

One person jumped to Govinda’s defence and wrote, “@jeet.rajpurohit bhai SRK, Salman aur Akshay Kumar movies mein ye sab kar rahe hai woh jawan hai kya (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar do the same in their films. Are they young)?”

