One of the biggest reality shows Bigg Boss currently is premiering with its 15th season this year after finishing its first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Salman Khan returns as the host for the 12th time.

Earlier this month the actor announced the participants and theme for this year’s Bigg Boss claiming that the participants have to go through a series of challenges before they have the luxuries of the house. Since the announcement of the promo video, many names have been confirmed as contestants in this year’s show.

Below is the list of those confirmed 13 contestants with some information about them:

1. Pratik Sehajpal:

Pratik Sehajpal was the first contestant to be confirmed for the 15th season and was among the Bigg Boss OTT finalists where he sacrificed the opportunity to fight for the winner’s trophy and chose to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house.

2. Nishant Bhat:

Nishant Bhat was also present among the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT. The choreographer became the runner-up of the reality show and later he announced he would appear in the house.

3. Shamita Shetty:

Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen back in Bigg Boss 3 but quit midway because of her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding with Raj Kundra.

4. Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Prakash is a TV actress who is known for playing the show Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She is confirmed to arrive in this year’s Bigg Boss but it’s not her first reality show experience as she was before seen as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

5. Karan Kundrra:

TV actor Karan Kundrra is also confirmed to be seen on the show this year. His participation was verified in a promo video released earlier this week.

6. Akasa Singh:

Famous singer Akasa Singh will also be running for Bigg Boss 15 trophy as she will be entering the house this year. The singer is known for songs such as Kheech Meri Photo, Naagin and Thug Ranjha.

7. Donal Bisht:

Television actor Donal Bisht will also take part in Bigg Boss 15. She is well known for working in Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

8. Umar Riaz:

After his brother Asim Riaz, now Umar Riaz is planning to enter the houe. Umar confirmed his participation with a promo.

9. Simba Nagpal:

Simba Nagpal is a TV actress who was seen in the television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor is best known for being a participant in MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies.

10. Sahil Shroff:

Bollywood actor Sahil Shroff has been noticed in a few projects that include Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

11. Miesha Iyer:

Miesha Iyer is confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 15, but this is not her first experience as she along with Pratik Sehajpal were at loggerheads in Ace of Space.

Some more celebs are rumoured to participate. These comprise Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian, and Vidhi Pandya. Along with this Afsana Khan who was supposed to arrive at the show had backed out from participating because of her medical reasons. Raqesh Bapat was also offered to be on the show but it is now confirmed that he won’t be participating.

