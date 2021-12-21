Devoleena Bhattacharjee had expressed her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal inside the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house as she tells him: “I don’t know how you will take it. Yes, I got attracted towards you.”

Furthermore, the Ticket To Finale task in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has created a lot of rift between the contestants. Each of them is making plans and strategies. Karan had planned to target Shamita with Tejasswi and Umar’s help.

‘Sanchalak’ Rakhi had teamed up with Pratik, Shamita and others. Tejasswi asked Rakhi to make a fair judgment in the task.

During the task which took place in five rounds, Tejasswi competed with Shamita Shetty in one of the rounds and she thought that she was ahead of Shamita. However, Rakhi favoured Shamita which infuriated Tejasswi and Devoleena.

Pratik helped Devoleena during the task. Nishant didn’t like this and he argued with Pratik. He called him ‘self-obsessed’. This led to a heated argument between them.

Bigg Boss 15′ contestants Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting into a heated argument in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

In an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Tejasswi asks Umar Riaz whether he would date Rashami outside the house. Rashami overhears their conversation and gets annoyed with Tejasswi which leads to a heated argument between the two.

Rashami lashes out at her saying: “Main aapka aur Karan ka nahi puchhti, aap mera aur Umar ka bhi mat pucho. (I do not ask you about Karan. Don’t ask about Umar and I).”

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.

