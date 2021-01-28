Bigg Boss 14 a show filled with controversies and drama is in its finale countdown and the viewers can’t keep calm with the twists and turns to come up in the show. BB14 this year has seen unveiling the outwardly, personal issues of the contestants. Some to be accused and some to be true. Now, Sharda Gupta who happens to be Vikas Gupta’s mother is speaking on her top 3 contestants.

It’s not only in the show that friends backing each other but outside the show friends and families are too seen supporting their favourites. The biggest revelation of the season was made by mastermind Vikas Gupta who re-entered the show and was continuously accused by Arshi Khan of his uneven relationship and fights with his mother.

Vikas Gupta recently has got under the nomination’s radar. Breaking news occurred right after the nominations that Vikas’ mother Sharda Gupta uploaded a picture of herself and son Vikas making a vote appeal for her son. Sharda Gupta recently stated that she saw Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik in the top 3.

Vikas Gupta is her favourite contestant and Sharda Gupta wants to see him winning the trophy. She concluded saying, “I will give my son lots of love ones he’s out but right now he need his fans support and I request you all to vote for him and save him from the nominations.”

What are your thoughts on Sharda Gupta’s top 3 contestants list? Tell us in the comments below.

