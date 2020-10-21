Bigg Boss 14 has been making enough noise for all the spice, thanks to seniors who were a part of the show for first two weeks. But what hasn’t gone down well with the audience is the right vested upon the seniors to take the call to eliminate freshers from the show.

Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan came in as seniors to mentor the freshers and give them a pep talk on how to play the game based on their experiences but last week the ball was in their court to evict a contestant & they mutually ousted Sara Gurpal. The second fresher to face the same is Shehzad Deol.

This time around, after the immunity & nomination task, the nominated contestants got a chance to win their position in the house through audience voting. But what came as another shock was Shehzad Deol was evicted from the show based on the votes by the seniors.

This has bewildered the fans who have gone ballistic & writing to the channel for their unfair practice & bringing every viewer down by wasting their time & energy by voting.

Model Shehzad has previously been a runner up in one of popular youth reality shows & was one of the promising contestants this season who had an early exit based on internal politics & conflicts.

As per reports, Shehzad Deol has had an altercation with seniors in the past so evidently, his exit was made to look more obvious & this hasn’t happened in the history of Bigg Boss before that audience voting as been sidelined.

