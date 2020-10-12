From the past few months, the entertainment industry is in a mess. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the world for Bollywood has turned upside down. From celebs getting dragged in drug angle to star kids getting targetting, everything worse has happened in 2020. Amid all this, several news channels got busted recently for fake TRP scam and one of them is Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV. Looks like on Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan took a subtle dig regarding the matter.

As Bigg Boss is back on TV with its 14th season, so is Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Every weekend, the superstar will interact with the housemates. He will appreciate the good ones and call out those who weren’t good enough or broke rules inside the house. But yesterday’s WKV episode was something else.

As reported by Hindustan Times, on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan told the contestant to not do anything for the sake of TRP. The Radhe actor said, “Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. (Whether it’s Bigg Boss or any show, you have to play the right game. You shouldn’t do anything just for TRP).”

The Bigg Boss 14 host added, “From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge (One should not speak nonsense, lie and shout. This is not the point. They will shut your channel).”

Salman Khan further said, “Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya (What I wanted to say, I have said indirectly).”

Well, looks like the Bigg Boss 14 host took an indirect dig at channels who recently got called out for fake TRP.

What do you have to say about Salman Khan’s advice to contestants? Let us know in the comments below.

