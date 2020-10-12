Yeh Hai Chahatein: Priyanka Choudhary To Play THIS Character In The Show
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Priyanka Choudhary To Play THIS Character In The Show

Actress Priyanka Choudhary has joined the cast of the show “Yeh Hai Chahatein”.

The actress, who was last seen in the TV show “Gathbandhan”, will play a singer in the show. Her character aspires to make it big in the music world.

“I am happy that I got to work in an Ekta Kapoor (producer) show. My dream is coming true,” Priyanka Choudhary said.

Talking about her role, Priyanka Choudhary said: “I play the role of Kirti, a singer, who is very ambitious and wants to become a star singer like Rudraksh in the show. Rudraksh (actor Abrar Qazi) is a star and he is also very talented and ambitious. Kirti wants to become like him.”

“It will be challenging to enter an established show and portray a different character. This is something completely new for me and I look forward to working on it,” she added.

Apart from doing TV shows, Priyanka Choudhary has also featured in a music video. “It is good that I got a work opportunity during pandemic. I hope masses shower great praise and love on my character.”

