Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to make her entry in Bigg Boss 14 as Vikas Gupta’s proxy. While fans are excited to see Devoleena in action inside the house, a latest report claims that Rashami Desai was supposed to make an entry.

For the unversed, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was forced to exit the previous edition of the controversial reality show midway since she suffered from a back injury. Vikas Gupta was roped in by the makers to fill in for her. While fans have been expecting the actress to return to the show later but that never happened.

Now when the makers of the Bigg Boss approached Devoleena Bhattacharjee to fill in for Vikas, she was more than happy to do it, as per reports. But according to SpotboyE, Rashami Desai was approached by the makers before Devoleena. A source revealed to the publication, “Rashami Desai was asked to enter the house as Vikas Gupta’s proxy. But the actress couldn’t make it for the show due to her prior commitments and hence the next they requested to enter was Devoleena Bhattacharjee who excitedly said yes for it. Devoleena who is also a friend of Vikas was excited enough to help him as in the last season Vikas paid his proxy when she had to come out for her back injury”.

Meanwhile, as per Times of India report, the 35-year-old actress is currently quarantined at a hotel- a mandatory process for all the contestants before entering the house. She will soon be locked up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The report quoting an unnamed source close to Bigg Boss show said, “We approached Devoleena after Vikas’ exit and she was happy to come on board. As of now, the plan is to divide her quarantine time between the hotel and the secret room. A few days later, she will be moved to the secret room inside the house, where she will be able to watch all the other participants and understand their game from close quarters before making an entry herself. She could enter the secret room on Monday. Everything was finalised in a jiffy and we are looking forward to her stint on the show.”

Now fans who missed Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the last season can now see her playing the game inside the house this time. Let us know what do you think in the comments.

