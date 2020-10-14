Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Does Ranbir Kapoor’s Towel Dance For Hina Khan On Saawariya’s Song

Bigg Boss 14 started airing on TV last week. While the Salman Khan starrer show has been getting large viewership ever since its first episode, it has just started picking up more, thanks to the contestants being more active and open for tasks now. However, among everyone, it seems Rahul Vaidya is here to win maximum hearts.

The singer has already proved himself in the recent Farm Land task. And now again he is set to entertain the viewers in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14.

In the promo of tonight’s episode which has been shared by Bigg Boss’ official Twitter account, we can see ‘Toofani Senior’ Hina Khan opening her flower shop. To impress her, Rahul Vaidya goes the Ranbir Kapoor way from Saawariya. He wears a towel and dances on ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ song for her. That’s not it as he is also seen speaking poetic words for her which of course makes Hina super happy.

Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle shared the promo and captioned the post as, “Flower Queen @eyehinakhan ka dil jeetne ke liye @rahulvaidya23 ne banaya ek romantic mahaul!

Watch it tonight at 10:30 PM. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.”

Fans have been really going gaga over the video and sharing their ecstatic reactions.

“Je baat looking forward Hina is damn pretty #HinaKhan” wrote a fan with username @Optimist_girl1

Another one @sathimoulik wrote, “So #sidharthshukla was soo right on his dcsn about rahul n nishant”

“#RahulVaidya is quite impressive” wrote @its_kaju07

“Acha hua rahul ko ni nikale sara ko nikale ni to hmko itna entertain kon krta rahul ne bht entertain kiya mja aagya sid ka decision sahu tha rahul or nishant me dam h nishant or shehzaad ki ladai v hogi mja aayega” wrote @rahuldw34963299

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya who is also a singer disapproves of musical recreations, and said that he is certainly no fan of remixes.

Asked if he feels Bollywood has run out of ideas when it comes to music and what’s with the sudden surge in remixes, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant blames music labels and producers for the trend.

“It is a marketing decision. People in power always decide what they want to do. They have decided they want to take a safe bet and put out a sound that is already popular,” Rahul Vaidya told IANS.

What are your thoughts on this? And are you hooked to Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comments section.

