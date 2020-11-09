Shehzada Dhami is not an ardent follower of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, but he is confident that if superstar Salman Khan stops hosting the show, the TRPs would drastically fall. The “Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka” actor also said that nobody in the industry can host the show as he does. “Salman Khan is my favourite, and I can’t imagine ‘Bigg Boss’ without him. I don’t think anyone in the industry can host the show like him, not even SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). If Salman ever thinks of quitting the show, then the show will be in big trouble because the show has made such a big fan base because of him,” he said.

Advertisement

This is the fourteenth season of “Bigg Boss” and the makers got ex-contestants Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla on-board as seniors. Shehzada feels this was unfair because it did not give this year’s contestants to play their game properly. “I did not understand why there were seniors in the house, this had never happened before, and it shouldn’t have happened this year too. The seniors dominated the contestants and it somewhere did affect their game, and then it was said that they are not opening up, how will they open up when there was someone else other than ‘Bigg Boss’ dictating the rules,” he said.

Advertisement

But who is his favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 14? “I am not following the season properly, but from what I have seen and heard Jasmin Bhasin is playing really well. She is my favourite and I wish her all the best,” he said. Lastly, asked if he will accept the show if it is ever offered to him, he said, “I don’t know, it completely depends on when they are offering it to me. If I am working in a show, then obviously I won’t leave the show for ‘Bigg Boss’. At the same time, if I am being offered a TV show and ‘Bigg Boss’ together, then I will accept the TV show.”

“But, if I don’t have any projects in my hand, and then if the show is offered to me, I will accept it,” Shehzada said.

Do you agree with Shehzada? Do you think Shah Rukh Khan won’t be able to host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14? Let us know your thoughts.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Shivangi Joshi’s Naira Succeed In Saving Kairav?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube