Nikki Tamboli has hit the Bigg Boss 14 house with her power pact performance. Her game plan is making sure we do not take our eyes off her every time she is on screen. While she is winning hearts in the house, her team has released a video of her singing and it is creating quite a buzz on social media.

Advertisement

Tamboli’s team recently dropped a video of her singing the romantic track Zara Zara, dedicating it to her fans. Nikki recorded the video while she during her quarantine period.

Advertisement

In the video, Nikki Tamboli is heard saying , “I have a bad throat today, yet I would like to dedicate this song to my fans.” Which got highly liked and appreciated by Nikkians and Tamboli ki Toli.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli’s team wrote, “Suuurrrppprrriiissseee Supriseeeee! 🎤🤩 Here’s #NikkiTamboli singing her favourite song Zara Zara for all her fans. ♥️ So #TamboliKiToli and #Nikkians as Nikki is all hearts for you’ll, did you’ll pour your heart out for her by voting or no? If not please go and vote for Nikki Tamboli only on @vootselect app or click on the link on the bio to vote nowwww! 💕😁 Aur kaise laga hain, humari Nikki ke awaaz mein yeh gaana ? Comment karke batayein! 🥰”

Nikki is often seen interacting with her fans on social media via posting fan club pictures on stories, feeds and also starting live chats with them. More over even while being in the Bigg Boss house the latter made sure of taking out some exciting videos and content for her fans while quarantined before entering the show. May it be Diwali, Christmas or New Years, Tamboli did keep the wishes ready for her fans with her team posting the same while she is in the Bigg Boss house. Her Instagram recently hit 1.1 million followers as Nikki was showered with good wishes by her fans for the same.

On work front Nikki is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house and continues to grab headlines for the same.

Must Read: Vivian Dsena: “Never Thought My Shows After ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ Would Do Good”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube