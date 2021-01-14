The Bigg Boss 14 house is getting nastier as the days pass by. The arrival of the challengers and then wild card contestant, Sonali Phogat, is only adding more fuel to fires already ignited in the house. As per the latest updates about the reality show, Phogat will get physical with Nikki and pushed her.

Not one to keep quiet when placed in such a situation, we will see Nikki calls her out and demands BB take strict action. Unfortunately, we will also see her breaking down in tears. Read on to know what will happen and more.

As reported by Bollywood Life, the housemates of Bigg Boss 14 will be seen celebrating Makar Sankranti. Keeping the spirit of the festival alive, a kite task will take place the winner of which will become the next captain. But as always – it cannot happen without drama.

As per the Bigg Boss 14 updates we came across, Sonali Phogat will lose her cool and argue with Rubina Dilaik and push Nikki Tamboli. The task will see the housemates’ pictures on kites and others HMs cutting the dori of the one they don’t want becoming captain. While Abhinav Shukla cuts Sonali’s kite’s thread, she in a fit of anger says the one who did it is a h*ramzaada. This will lead to a fight between Phogat and Dilaik.

In what we guess is Nikki Tamboli standing in support of Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat pushed her. The two ladies will reportedly come to blows, but the other Bigg Boss 14 housemates will intervene.

As per these updates, Rubina Dilaik will also loose her cool and may drag Sonali Phogat’s daughter into their argument. This leaves the politician fuming, and she says she will see her outside.

What are your thoughts on the fights happening in Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comments.

