Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh Refuses To Cook After Eijaz Khan Confiscates Her Cigarettes, Housemates Upset!

Bigg Boss 14 house witnesses some high voltage drama every other day. Either it is some fight or some new friendships. This house and its contestants make sure to entertain the viewers every single day. Well, we all saw Eijaz Khan becoming the captain this week. But it looks like he is facing some serious troubles from the housemates and especially Naina Singh.

His decision towards the wild card entrant will receive major backlash from the housemates. Eijaz will then be seen in his usual adamant and rude self.

In the upcoming episode, Eijaz Khan will be seen receiving a major backlash from the housemates for his decision taken towards Naina Singh. The promo reveals that Naina supposedly drank green tea which is considered a luxury item in the house. On being asked about it by Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu shares that Naina took it from him.

Now, this gets captain Eijaz Khan to confront both of them, and he decides to take away Naina Singh’s cigarette packet and commands of it be put in luxury item goods as her punishment. This leaves Naina infuriated and leading her to yell at Eijaz for deciding on such harsh punishment. As a result of this banter, Naina decides to go on strike and not cook for the entire house.

Nikki Tamboli is too irked by Eijaz’s decision and tells him that he is unfair, Rahul Vaidya too tries to convince him to let it go, but Eijaz is no mood for it. He tells everyone that this is his way of dealing with things, and he will do this. ColorsTV shared this promo with the caption, “@KhanEijaz ki captaincy mein, unke aur #NainaSingh ke beech chidi behas! Kaun saabit hoga sahi aur kaun galat?” Check out the promo below :

Well, Naina Singh comes out to be a strong and bold woman and maybe someone who can give equal competition to Eijaz Khan when it comes to anger. It would be really interesting to see how this fight ends? What do you think? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

