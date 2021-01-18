Every season, we see contestants wearing pretty clothes and we often wonder where they buy that particular piece of clothing from. Recently, Aly Goni wore a Balenciaga hoodie inside Bigg Boss 14 house and its price will make your jaw drop.

Advertisement

Going by the brand name, it’s not really difficult to guess that the hoodie has to be priced at a jaw-dropping amount.

Advertisement

The hoodie that Aly Goni wore was Balenciaga’s and it costs £750 which if you would convert in INR would come around approximately Rs 74,766. Oh my my, those are some huge numbers coming in here. One can buy a mini luxury bag in this amount!

Take a look at the hoodie here:

That’s one uber-cool piece of choice, we must say!

Meanwhile, Aly Goni’s BFF and closest pal Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house recently and they both had a meltdown while saying their goodbyes to each other.

A while ago, in a quiet moment alone in the kitchen, Aly talks to the camera, stating how much Jasmin means to him. He says, “ Maine kabhi yeh cheez sochi bhi nahi thi, ke Jasmin ko mein itna miss karunga. Woh ladki mera itna khayal rakhti hai na, meri mom ke bad, of course sister, family basically, agar kisi ladki ne mera itna khayal rakha hai na, toh woh Jasmin hai. Mein chahta hoon ki main uski life mein har cheez ka khayal rakhoon. Koshish karta hoon, ki Jasmin ka aache se khayal rakhoon, kisi cheez ki kami na ho usko. Aab toh zayad hi rakhta hoon, pehle toh dost tha, ab toh feeling hi kuch aur hai.”

He continued, “I miss you a lot. I miss you the most. Pehle sirf family ko miss karta tha, ab tujhe bhi bohot miss karta hoon, had se zayad. Teri presence bohot miss karta hoon. I promise, jitna tum era khayal rakhti hai, usse zayad khayal rakhunga tera. Teri khushi mere liye sabse important hai iss duniya mein. Thank you Bigg Boss, thank you so much for making me realise ki mein kisi ko itna zyada miss bhi karunga life mein, kabhi socha nahi tha.”

Isn’t Aly Goni a sweetheart? What are your thoughts on his uber-cool fashion choices inside the house? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Bigg Boss 14 updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta’s Fun Saga Continues; “Looks Like Your Mom Caught You…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube