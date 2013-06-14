Rating: 1.5/5 stars (One And Half Stars)

Star cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, Priya Anand, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

What’s Good: The leading men with strong screen presence and infectious confidence give a few relishable performances.

What’s Bad: Efforted humor and ridiculously logic-less twists in the tale is excessively disappointing.

Loo break: Must take

Fukrey despite its fresh concept appears like a juvenile plot that squeezes out a forced laughter from you! The film with its slow pace and less mirthful story doesn’t work for me. While there are genuine good moments, along with good acting from its actors, overall the film doesn’t a reason strong enough to get recommended for watching!

Four Fukrey Laundes in order to satisfy their dreams indulge in petty money making issues. Using dream analysis as their method of winning lottery, the four men for their own reasons gamble off a huge sum that they have lent from a dangerous local lady goon!When their dream analysis fails, hell breaks loose! Now with the police chasing them and the lady goon after their life, Fukrey is about 4 hopelessly miserly penniless men and their quest to get money and achieve their dreams!

Fukrey Review: Script Analysis

To begin with, the story is exceptionally fragmented! Refusing to allow the audience delve or feel too much with any of its characters, the story despite being a novel idea turns out to be extremely weak. There are too many unnecessary characters who all waver around pointlessly throughout the film without making any worthwhile emphasis on any important part of the film. Be it a minister’s P.A or Pulkit’s girlfriend, characters are randomly thrown in and they leave without making any significant mark on the story. The laugh sequences are rarely funny and there is nothing that will manage to have you rolling with laughter. Amusing you with its juvenile premise, the script itself was sketchy and sparsely developed. Poor show!

Fukrey Review: Star Performances

Of all the actors, the most commendable performances come from Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. It is a treat watching both of their charming and energy packed performances! With a strong screen presence and a flawless idea of comic timing, the Samrat-Sharma duo does a bravura job!

Audiences have seen a better version of Manjeet and his straight faced humor, thus the man is absolutely wasted! However, Ali with his keen inclination towards playing it subtle fails to impress. In a 10 minute role in 3 Idiots, it is easier to place him than in Fukrey.

Richa Chadha is at the zenith of her impressionable work. As the bubbly and boisterous Bholi Punjaban, she is near perfect!

Fukrey Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects

Mrighdeep Lamba’s Fukrey is anything but a laugh riot. I had to give in a lot of effort to keep myself amused and engrossed throughout the film! Failing to pinpoint which genre did the director want the film to belong to, I presume he had attempted to make a comedy, which did not have any fun, entertainment or laugh factor in it. Gallons of lewd language along with dollops of ridiculous ideas like dreams helping people win lottery, Lamba’s baseless story doesn’t do the film any good. Despite a well taut screenplay and smart editing, it is solely the script’s fault that this film doesn’t remotely achieve what it tries to!

Fukrey Review: The Last Word

Fukrey was a film that heavily disappointed me! As someone who went loaded with expectations, I did not see any honesty in the shallow plot hurriedly translated into a movie. With shabbily etched out characters and their largely flimsy issues, it is the lack of adequate depth in the story that digs its grave. I am going with a 1.5/5 for Fukrey. With that concept, something way more earnest could have been woven, but in the end it is all the novelty and the great acting thoroughly wasted.

Fukrey released on 14th June, 2013.

