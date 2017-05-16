Aamir Khan’s Dangal Crosses 400 Crore Mark At The Chinese Box Office

Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal has created history at the Chinese box office. The film crossed the 400 crore benchmark in just 11 days in China. It collected 34.80 crores ($ 4.86 million) on its 2nd Monday and now stands with a grand total of 417.50 crores ($ 65.13 million).

Truly an unprecedented run!

Interestingly, the film has even surpassed its Indian lifetime business (387.38 crores nett) in merely 11 days. With the humongous contribution from China, the film has crossed the $ 90 million mark at the overseas box office.

Take a look at the all time highest grossers at the Overseas Box Office:

Since the film is showing no signs of slowing down, the benchmark of 500 crores is definitely on the cards for Dangal.

Dangal now stands with a global collection of 1162.13 crores. The film has become the 1st Bollywood and 2nd Indian movie to cross the 1000 crore benchmark globally.

China is still viewed to be a patriarchal society but the masses have connected with Dangal, quite clearly. Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Koreans artistes. “All those issues touched on in his works also exist in China, but no Chinese has ever made that type of film,” Wu Qian (pseudonym), a 29-year-old fan of Aamir, was quoted as saying by Global Times.

For an audience heavily fed on action-oriented films, Dangal could be a dekko into the world of wrestling in Indian hinterlands, very powerfully brought out on the screen by a cast led by Aamir, and including Sakshi Tanwar, apart from debutantes Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar. Based on the story of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling, released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba on May 5 which means Let’s Wrestle, Dad.