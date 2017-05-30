Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest opening weekend business this year.

Here’s the latest update on the Highest opening weekend grossers of 2017 so far. Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which is the highest grosser, also holds the record of highest opening weekend grosser till now.

All Bollywood biggies like Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2 grab the top positions, while the films like Commando 2, Rangoon and Naam Shabana will soon be eliminated from the list.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)