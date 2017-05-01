Starring South star Prabhas in the lead, who has never ever featured in a Hindi film before, the dubbed version of Baahubali 2 is on a record breaking spree. The film has not just scored a humongous Day One of 41 crore, it has in the process broken records of each of the Top 3 Khans of the Indian film industry.

The best part about all is that the talks are no more centered around holiday or non-holiday releases as almost all such records have already been surpassed by the SS Rajamouli directed film. The film is ruling in a big way and this is evident with the manner in which the first day collections have gone past most of the Bollywood blockbusters already.

Here is the list of Top-10 Biggest Opening Day ever for a film which has been released in Hindi:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year – 44.97 crore [Diwali]

Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 – 41 crore [Non-holiday]

Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crore [Diwali]

Salman Khan’s Sultan – 36.54 crore [Eid]

Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 – 34.50 crore [Non-holiday]

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express – 33.1 crore [Eid]

Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crore [Eid]

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns – 32 crore [Independence Day]

Aamir Khan’s Dangal – 29.19 crore [Non-holiday]

Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang – 27.54 crore [Gandhi Jayanti]

As can be seen, except for Dhoom 3 and Dangal [both of which actually had Christmas holiday falling somewhere in their first week], rest all are quintessential holiday releases. Still, it is Baahubali 2 which has gone past all holiday releases, barring Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year which continues to stay atop ever since its Diwali arrival.

Nonetheless, what’s interesting is the fact that when it comes to the weekend numbers, Baahubali 2 is set to rule right from the top. Reason being that there have been only six films (as below) which have managed collections over 100 crore in their opening weekend (only the Hindi version) and Baahubali 2 (in its dubbed version) has gone past these milestones by quite a few miles:

Baahubali 2 – 128 crore

Sultan – 105.53 crore

Dangal – 105.01 crore

Happy New Year – 104 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.60 crore

Dhoom 3 – 101.61 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crore

Now if this is no ‘Baahubalian’ feat, then what it is?