Ajay Devgn has scored his eighth century with Raid. The film currently stands at 100.14 crores after its fourth Friday and with this Ajay Devgn has extended his stint when it comes to centuries.
This is a well-deserved success for the superstar and yet again shows the kind of consistency, versatility and the hold at the Box Office that he has been demonstrating for over 25 years now.
His other centuries so far are as below:
Golmaal Again – 205.70 crore
Singham Returns – 140 crore
Golmaal 3 – 106 crore
Son of Sardaar – 105 crore
Bol Bachchan – 103 crore
Shivaay – 100.30 crore
Singham – 100.30 crore
Raid – 100.14 crore* (still running)
As things stand today, the film would be competing with Bol Bachchan and Son of Sardaar for its final lifetime run.
Trending
- October Director Shoojit Sircar: “Banita Sandhu Is A Selfless Actress”
- WHAT!!!! Shekhar Suman’s Facebook Account Hacked, Read Full Details Inside
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has joined Akshay Kumar at the second spot when it comes to the maximum 100 crore successes as both have eight of these to their name. They are followed by Shah Rukh Khan (7 centuries) and Aamir Khan (5 centuries). As for the man at the top, Salman Khan, he sits pretty with as good as 12 centuries to his name.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources