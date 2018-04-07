Ajay Devgn has scored his eighth century with Raid. The film currently stands at 100.14 crores after its fourth Friday and with this Ajay Devgn has extended his stint when it comes to centuries.

This is a well-deserved success for the superstar and yet again shows the kind of consistency, versatility and the hold at the Box Office that he has been demonstrating for over 25 years now.

His other centuries so far are as below:

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crore

Singham Returns – 140 crore

Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Son of Sardaar – 105 crore

Bol Bachchan – 103 crore

Shivaay – 100.30 crore

Singham – 100.30 crore

Raid – 100.14 crore* (still running)

As things stand today, the film would be competing with Bol Bachchan and Son of Sardaar for its final lifetime run.