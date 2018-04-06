Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid has had a great run at the box office. With stunning performances by Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in addition to the enthralling plot, it’s not surprising to see the film become a success on the big screen.

The film follows the story of Amit Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), an honest income tax officer who conducted a raid at the house of one the most of the most powerful men in Lucknow, Rameshwar Singh (Saurabh Shukla), after receiving an anonymous tip telling him the location of the assets. Inspired by a real life story, the film received great reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Raid Becomes The Third Film To Enter The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018
Ajay Devgn Starrer Raid Becomes 3rd Film To Enter The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018

As of Tuesday, the film has earned 99.71 crores at the box office. Made on a budget of 48 crores, this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial has made a profit of 51.71 crores, taking its profit percentage to 107.73%. The project has been a really profitable venture for the makers.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety24.00108.4684.46351.91%*
2. PadMan37.0078.9541.95113.37%*
3.Raid48.0099.7151.71107.73%*

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here