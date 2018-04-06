Ajay Devgn Starrer Raid Becomes 3rd Film To Enter The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018

Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid has had a great run at the box office. With stunning performances by Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in addition to the enthralling plot, it’s not surprising to see the film become a success on the big screen.
The film follows the story of Amit Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), an honest income tax officer who conducted a raid at the house of one the most of the most powerful men in Lucknow, Rameshwar Singh (Saurabh Shukla), after receiving an anonymous tip telling him the location of the assets. Inspired by a real life story, the film received great reviews from critics as well as the audience.
As of Tuesday, the film has earned 99.71 crores at the box office. Made on a budget of 48 crores, this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial has made a profit of 51.71 crores, taking its profit percentage to 107.73%. The project has been a really profitable venture for the makers.
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|24.00
|108.46
|84.46
|351.91%*
|2. PadMan
|37.00
|78.95
|41.95
|113.37%*
|3.Raid
|48.00
|99.71
|51.71
|107.73%*
In an interview with the Quint, director Raj Kumar Gupta talked about how he worked on the story along with writer Ritesh Shah. He said, “The story was given to me by my producer and I found it very interesting – the content, the time-frame, and at that point it was one of the longest running IT raids. We met the officer involved, he told us things related to the case and also how things happen in general.”
“This is a true story, there is enough drama in it, but as filmmakers you try and introduce fictionalised elements to it to make it more dramatic, so me and Ritesh Shah approached it in such a way that we mixed reality with fiction to dramatise certain events, to bring in that balance where it doesn’t become like a documentary and it’s more like a film.” he added.
