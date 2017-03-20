Anushka Sharma has enjoyed two good films in 2016 – what with Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil performing exceptionally well at the box office. After Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma is the only star, who has 2 films in the 300 crore club which are PK and Sultan.

The 28-year old actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy Phillauri, which is set to hit the screens this Friday.

The buzz around the film is quite decent, thanks to its unusual plot and its catchy music which is well received by the audience.

Though the film is expected to open on a fair note, it will heavily depend upon the word of mouth to perform good at the box office.

Phillauri should atleast surpass the business of NH10 (32.10 crores) to enter the list of Anushka’s top 10 highest grossers of all time.

Here is the list of Top 10 highest grossers of Anushka Sharma :

PK – 339.5 crores

Sultan – 300.45 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 120.65 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 112.50 crores

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – 86 crores

Dil Dhadakne Do – 76.88 crores

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – 42 crores

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl – 37 crores

Badmaash Company – 36 crores

NH10 – 32.1 crores

Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second production venture after NH10. The film is set to hit the screens on March 24. Shot extensively in Punjab, the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada and Anushka Sharma in key roles.

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal and written by Anvita Dutt, the film’s shoot had begun on Baisakhi last year and the shooting wrapped in June. The film is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films – Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma Phillauri is a romantic-horror set in Phillauri.