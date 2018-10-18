Tumbbad Box Office Collections Day 6: Earns Same As Day 5!

Tumbbad Box Office Collections Day 6: The critically acclaimed Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah has been winning hearts of the audience, maintain a steady collection at the box office.

Collecting 0.65 crores on day 1, Tumbbad nearly doubled its collections on day 2 raking in 1.15 crores, collecting 1.45 crores on day 3, the weekend collection was 3.25 crores.

Tumbbad further maintained a stronghold over the weekdays collecting 0.70 crores on Monday and 0.72 crores on Tuesday. The movie without showing any drop has remained stable at the box office on its 1st Wednesday. It has collected the same as Tuesday i.e. 0.72 crores taking the total collection to 5.39 crores.

The film created history by being the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Critic’s Week and has been garnering rave reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, it has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the finest pieces of cinema in recent times.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

It is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad has hit the screens on 12th October 2018.