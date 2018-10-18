MeToo: Anu Malik’s Lawyer Issues A Statement, Calls Shweta Pandit’s Claim As Obnoxious Mission Of Character Assassination

Ever since the #MeToo movement started, many renowned celebrities belonging to different fields have been exposed. After Sona Mohapatra, recently Singer Shweta Pandit accused Anu Malik for sexual harassment. Amidst the allegations made Malik’s lawyer issued a statement.

Shweta Pandit alleged composer for asking to kiss him and also called him a pedophile and sexual predator. Now as per reports in Bollywood Life, Anu Malik’s lawyer has released a statement and denied all the claims on singer as false and baseless. The statement reads, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious”.

For the ones who are not aware about allegations levelled on the composer, recently Singer Shweta Pandit took to Twitter for sharing her experience with Anu Malik. The incident Shweta mentioned took place in Empire studio in Andheri during 2001 and when she was just 15 years old. As per her, she got a call from Malik’s manager and was asked to visit Empire studio. She quoted, “He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film Awara Pagal Deewana, when my mother and I walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there” and further Malik asked her to sing few lines for voice to which she agreed and sang.

Shweta further added, “I sang it well so he said, ‘I’ll give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now’. He then smiled, what I’d recall the most evil grin I’ve seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15 years old then, still in school.”