Arjun Rampal on playing blind in Aankhen 2: Not competing with Hrithik

Arjun Rampal who will be playing a visually impaired character in the much-awaited sequel to the 2002 hit film Aankhen, said he was not competing with anyone but the challenge is to raise the standard.

“Aankhen is always a special film in my career and still people talk about this film wherever I go… technically we are much improved now we want to take the movie to another level,” Rampal told media.

“There is only one and half month left to start the shoot in South Africa. We will be doing some amazing stunts. So we are training hard for that,” he added.

“I am trying to carry forward the role from the prequel and how to enhance it and for that, I need to train hard.”

Asked if Akshay Kumar, who was in the previous part, will be seen in the movie? Rampal said the only two characters which repeated are Amitab Bachan and me. However, they wanted, but Akshay was busy with his films.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features Amitabh Bachchan and the three blind men will be played by Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Arshad Warsi, Ilena D’Cruz will be seen playing the female lead.