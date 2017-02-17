Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Vishal Bharadwaj is all set for his period drama Rangoon to hit the theaters this month. The film is based in the second world war backdrop and its music has been composed by Vishal himself. Known for his unique sense of music, the director has previously helmed hit albums such as that of Haider, Kaminey etc.

Here’s a look at the music of Rangoon:

1. Bloody Hell – Rangoon Music Review

Bloody Hell is a catchy track that grabs your attention with its quirky lyrics. Sunidhi Chauhan brings life into this song with her vocals as she croons it with the required ‘nakhra’. This is one of the most popular songs from the album and has already become a chartbuster too. The peppy number will easily lift your spirits with its energy.

2. Yeh Ishq Hai – Rangoon Music Review

Leave it to Arijit Singh to floor you with his brilliant vocals each time he croons a track. Hitting the right note once again, he makes Ye Ishq Hai sound like an amazing love ballad. The song starts off on a low pitch but also has portions of high pitch towards the end. This will appeal to all those who have a liking for slow paced love ballads.

3. Mere Miyan Gaye England – Rangoon Music Review

Rekha Bharadwaj lends her voice for this revised version of ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon‘. The song is a situational number and hence its audio appeal is not as much. It’s not a song that would make its way to your playlist.

4. Tippa – Rangoon Music Review

Tippa is a playful number that has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bharadwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan. The musical arrangements of the song are light and those familiar with Bharadwaj’s music will find it quite similar to his other tracks.

5. Ek Dooni Do – Rangoon Music Review

The catchy song bears a lot of similarities with Ek Thi Daayan‘s song Yaaram crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. It is once again a situational number that bears no significance as a audio track. Rekha Bharadwaj’s vocals too sound repetitive and gives us a ‘Darling Ankhon Se‘ from Saat Khoon Maaf kind of feel. This is one of the most boring tracks from the album.

6. Alvida – Rangoon Music Review

Alvida is Arijit Singh’s second track from the album. The slow track grows on you with its musical setting. It does remind you of the singer’s former collaboration with the composer which churned out hits like ‘Khul Kabhi Toh‘ and ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bharein‘. There is an eerie feel of longing and loss in this song that will be high on impact in the film.

7. Julia – Rangoon Music Review

Julia is a very broadway style number and it seems that this situational number will be played as a face off between the character’s two lovers. The song lyrics make little sense and we will have to watch the movie to get that. There’s little that this track offers as an audio number.

8. Chori Chori – Rangoon Music Review

Here’s another song in the album that is high on the retro feel. Rekha Bharadwaj’s Chori Chori is an average number that has a catchy tune but nothing extraordinary about it. I do feel a different female voice, probably a Neeti Mohan could have pulled off this song in a different manner.

9. Rangoon Theme – Rangoon Music Review

The Rangoon Theme was introduced in the trailer itself and we have to say it is a beautiful riff. It conveys a lot of pain and sadness that goes well with the film’s backdrop of World war II.

10. Be Still – Rangoon Music Review

Going by the era the film is set in, a jazz song is a must have for the album. Be Still sung by Dominique Cerejo is high on the blues feel and could be easily said to be the second best song from the album. Those having a liking for jazz will love this Bollywood version of it.

10. Shimmy Shake – Rangoon Music Review

Shimmy Shake is more like a cha cha number. Vivienne Pocha croons it perfectly, bringing in a great flavor. The song may not enjoy much longevity though.

Last Word – Rangoon Music Review

Rangoon is one big album with 12 songs and some of them really impress you. My picks from the album are Ye Ishq Hai, Alvida, Bloody Hell and Rangoon Theme. Bharadwaj does justice to the film’s setting with the soundtrack but its plain audio appeal is not high. A 3/5 for this album.