WWE is trying every single trick possible to retain its fans’ interest. Most probably because AEW has emerged as a tough competitor. Whatever the reason is, fans are sure in a treat in the coming days as some exciting developments are taking place. The latest one is about Brock Lesnar and Royal Rumble 2022.

Advertisement

Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated events for WWE. Unlike other pay-per-views, Rumble is a hell of an excitement thanks to superstars making entries after every 90 seconds. To make this year’s rumble match more memorable, the company has planned to make a way for Brock. Yes, you read that right! Brock is being advertised for next year’s Rumble.

Advertisement

As announced on 27th September, Royal Rumble 2022 will be held in St. Louis, Missouri’s The Dome. The event is scheduled to take place on 29th January. It seems like the deal for 8 matches that was signed between WWE and Brock Lesnar would be intact by then. Even if 8 matches are done before the event, the beast incarnate is expected to appear for Rumble under an 18-month contract.

As of now, Brock Lesnar is all set to take on Roman Reigns for Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is scheduled for 21st October. He had his last match at Wrestlemania 36 against Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, on 10th September at Madison Square Garden, we saw Brock Lesnar’s first-ever appearance since SummerSlam 2021. The venue was jam-packed and on television too, millions of viewers tuned in. All the advertising and hype had sparked excitement among viewers, and the end result was clearly seen.

Madison Square Garden’s SmackDown episode bagged a 2.383 million number, as per the report of WhatCulture. It surpassed the number of 22nd January’s episode (2.283 million).

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Had A Near Death Experience On The Sets Of The Last Samurai & Crew Thought His Head Would Fly Off

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube