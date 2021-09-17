Ric Flair Receives Flak After Dark Side Of The Ring 'Exposes' Him
Ric Flair Trolled After Dark Side Of The Ring ‘Exposes’ Him ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Advertisement

Time and again, Ric Flair makes news due to his notorious side. While some people love him for what he is, there are incidents that have left even his loyal fan base stunned. One such infamous incident is his alleged s*xual assault of an air hostess.

The story traces back to May 2002, when the WWE team was returning to the USA after a European tour. During the flight, Ric allegedly exposed himself in front of the air hostess and forcibly put her hands on him. The newly released episode of Dark Side Of The Ring season 3, The Plane Ride From Hell (episode 8), narrates the shocking incident.

Advertisement

Now, after the release of the episode, fans are calling out Ric Flair for his dirty deed. Also, some have shared a clip from the episode, in which the air hostess says how The Nature Boy was spinning his pen*s in front of her.

One fan writes, “This is why victims don’t come forward. Ric Flair s*xually harasses an innocent woman while she’s doing her fucking job. Tommy Dreamer passes it off as a joke that the victim got offended by. WHAT?!” Another one writes, “Yet to watch the Plane Ride From Hell and the whole timelime is “F*ck Ric Flair” and “F*ck Tommy Dreamer.”

Below are some more reactions:

Apart from Ric Flair, the episode also features the stories of Curt Hennig (Mr. Perfect), Brock Lesnar, Dustin Rhodes, Michael Hayes, John Layfield and others.

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship Isn’t Sitting Well With Ex-Boyfriend Scott Disick; Sources Claim He Has Some ‘Unsettled Ill Will’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out