Time and again, Ric Flair makes news due to his notorious side. While some people love him for what he is, there are incidents that have left even his loyal fan base stunned. One such infamous incident is his alleged s*xual assault of an air hostess.

The story traces back to May 2002, when the WWE team was returning to the USA after a European tour. During the flight, Ric allegedly exposed himself in front of the air hostess and forcibly put her hands on him. The newly released episode of Dark Side Of The Ring season 3, The Plane Ride From Hell (episode 8), narrates the shocking incident.

Now, after the release of the episode, fans are calling out Ric Flair for his dirty deed. Also, some have shared a clip from the episode, in which the air hostess says how The Nature Boy was spinning his pen*s in front of her.

One fan writes, “This is why victims don’t come forward. Ric Flair s*xually harasses an innocent woman while she’s doing her fucking job. Tommy Dreamer passes it off as a joke that the victim got offended by. WHAT?!” Another one writes, “Yet to watch the Plane Ride From Hell and the whole timelime is “F*ck Ric Flair” and “F*ck Tommy Dreamer.”

Below are some more reactions:

“rIc FlAiR wOuLd NeVeR aSsAuLt SoMeOnE. hE WaS jUsT rIbBiNg bY sHoWiNG HiMsElF tO hEr.” -Tommy Dreamer What a moron. Like we don’t already know Ric has been a blabbering drunk, that constantly pretends like he is desirable to young women at age 70. What a joke#Darksideofthering pic.twitter.com/Lue1AH0wye — Johnny “Legs, Who Needs Em?” Joestar (@Yowheremylegs) September 17, 2021

I’m not gonna share the video because I’m gathering it’s potentially VERY triggering for people. But yeah, fuck Ric Flair and fuck Tommy Dreamer for defending his abhorrent actions. — Rosen Thorne, Ultimate Wrestleboy (@Rosen_Thorne) September 17, 2021

Ric Flair should have been gotten the Hulk Hogan treatment Stop praising that old bozo — . (@IovelsX) September 17, 2021

Apart from Ric Flair, the episode also features the stories of Curt Hennig (Mr. Perfect), Brock Lesnar, Dustin Rhodes, Michael Hayes, John Layfield and others.

