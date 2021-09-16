Advertisement

The Kardashian and Jenner sister never fail to make the headlines. While Kim Kardashian is trending because of her all-black MET Gala ensemble, Kourtney Kardashian is in the news for something altogether different. As per reports, Kourtney ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick isn’t happy with her growing love with Travis Barker as he is apparently getting more distant from the reality star.

For the unversed, Kourtney shared three kids with Scott – Mason (13), Penelope (9) and Reign (7). While she has moved on, reports state that the TV personality isn’t too happy with the growing distance between him and his kids’ mother.

As reported by ET Online, a source close to the celebrities has revealed that Scott Disick has some “unsettled ill” towards Kourtney Kardashian and her current boyfriend Travis Barker. While weighing in on Disick’s condition while the Kardashian-Barker love is growing strong, the insider said, “Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were.”

Continuing further, the source added that Scott Disick has “some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker being together.” The inside also noted that the Kardashian sister is, however “over the jealousy” and thinks that Disick “needs to grow up.”

For the unversed, a while back, Scott Disick’s alleged DMed one of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends Younes Bendjima. In this said conversation, that has surfaced online, Disick was seen criticizing the Poosh founder for her pictures with her rockstar boyfriend during their recent romantic Italian getaway. In the DMs, Disick made it clear that he disapproves of the Kardashian-Barker relationship. Scott’s alleged text reads “Yo, is this c***k OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy.” Younes posted the screenshot of their conversation on his social media platform.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has been very open about her relationship with Travis Barker. In fact, Barker even took a plane ride for his ladylove 13 years after his near-death experience in a plane crash. According to ET’s source, the lovebirds have been closer than ever due to their first plane ride together.

Kourtney Kardashian also recently made the headlined when she and Megan Fox call their boyfriend – Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly’ respectively, their “future baby daddies.” This incident took place at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

