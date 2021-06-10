WWE is making headlines for all developments taking place out of the ring. The two biggest news at the moment is regarding Brock Lesnar and Aleister Black. While Brock is once again back with his much-awaited comeback news, a much more interesting piece is about recently released Black.

It’s now nth time we are hearing about Brock Lesnar’s potential return to WWE. As of now, SummerSlam 2021 is said to be the best event for Brock to make a return. The event will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the presence of a live audience. But what comes as a shocking revelation is that, the company has not approached the beast yet.

The entire decision lies in the hand of Vince McMahon. Insiders state that Brock Lesnar is less likely to return until a feud between him and Roman Reigns is set up. Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley is out of the picture as of now. Let’s hope, WWE gets in touch with the beast soon and bring him back for the event that is scheduled for August 2021.

Coming to another big news, recently released Aleister Black might shock everyone by making a return to WWE. Shocked? Well, it could possibly happen.

It’s learnt that many big guns in WWE are pushing for Aleister Black’s return as they feel he was released too soon. The one-time NXT Champion has a non-compete clause till 31st August 2021.

Along with Aleister, Braun Strowman, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were also released on June 3.

Just a few hours later of his release, Aleister posted a long Instagram post for his fans. He even hinted at getting into action very soon.

