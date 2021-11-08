Bray Wyatt Along With Karrion Kross To Join AEW?

Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt has been making noise over his next destination in pro-wrestling. Accompanying him are now several other recently released WWE stars. And out of them, Karrion Kross has definitely dropped the hint about where he’s heading.

Advertisement

WWE dropped a much bigger bomb last week by releasing some promising names. The two names which surprised us most were Keith Lee and Karrion Kross. After making the stars out of them in NXT, the company failed in handling them on the main roster. Now, everyone is definitely waiting for their next move and seems like Kross has made it clear, what’s the next destination for him.

Advertisement

Just after the latest round of releases, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and shared a cryptic tweet. He wrote, “What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice” I believe in you too.” Reacting to it, Karrion Kross has shared a much vocal response.

Kross reacted by sharing a gif that read, “I have a feeling we’re gonna be seeing each other around.”

What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too — Windham (@Windham6) November 5, 2021

Now, as Bray Wyatt is said to be AEW bound very soon, Kross has just hinted about what could be his next possible place to wrestle.

Meanwhile, just after the 90-day non-compete clause ended recently, Wyatt dropped WWE from his username. His new username is ‘Windham6’, while earlier it was ‘WWEBrayWyatt’. That was the biggest hint possible which confirms he isn’t coming back to WWE for sure!

Unlike CM Punk, Adam Cole and other stars, there’s no clarity about Wyatt’s future as everything has been properly kept under suspense. Many pro-wrestling fans believe that he might join AEW very soon.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Allowed To Access Amber Heard’s Phone To Prove ‘Phoney Photographs’ Were Used To Fabricate The Assault

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube