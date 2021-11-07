For exhibitors across the country, there is a lot to rejoice as it’s not just Sooryavanshi and Annatthe that are pulling in audience, even Hollywood film Eternals is finding its own share. While Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is keeping exhibitors and distributors engaged on a pan-India level, Rajinikanth’s Annatthe has totally invaded Tamil Nadu. In the midst of this all, there is Eternals that has kept Hollywood fans happy, and that has pretty much ensured that on an all-India level, there is good moolah which is coming in at the box office.

The Marvel film collected 5.50 crores* on Saturday and that’s on the expected lines since after a very good Sunday of 7.35 crores, there was bound to be a fall on the second day. After all, this was the day after Diwali, and Hollywood films are as it is front loaded. However, it is now expected that the film will rise again on Sunday. While 12.85 crores* have already come in just two days, anything in the vicinity of 7 crores would be quite good for Eternals as that would take the film to a weekend total of around 20 crores, which would be good indeed.

So far, the best of the Hollywood runners in India this year have managed first week of around 20 crores in the best case scenario, and hence for a film to manage that in just 3 days would be yet another major milestone to celebrate. Moreover, Eternals is running in not just English but also Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and hence there is potential to score not just at the premium properties but also the interiors, where this superhero genre more often than not works well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

