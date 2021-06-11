Braun Strowman’s release closed another shocking chapter in WWE. The pro-wrestler is bound by a non-compete clause, which will be over by 30th August 2021. But seems like, he is already looking to secure fat pay-cheque from indie circuits.

As per the latest reports, Braun has been approached by several indie promoters. They have approached him for a few bookings and not a full-fledged contract. Braun, who is aware of his demand, is demanding a huge price for a single booking. It’s learnt that he has demanded a five-figure price from indie promoters.

Considering such a huge amount, Braun Strowman is less likely to be booked by any indie circuit. Let’s wait and see if he receives an offer from AEW, which is paying huge bucks to WWE-released wrestlers.

Along with Braun Strowman, other wrestlers who were released by WWE on 2nd June include- Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett.

Shocked by Strowman’s release, WWE legend Booker T had said, “You know, if it is true, the rumours out there saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he was making a lot of money. When doing budget cuts, that’s the one thing you’re going to be thinking of – ‘Who do we really need? Who’s the guy we really need here to keep this thing running?’” as per the Hall of Fame podcast.

Apart from Strowman‘s fat pay-cheque, it’s the availability of other big guys that averted Strowman’s name on WWE’s priority list. It’s been said that the presence of Omos, Shanky and Azeez. All three of them are new giants on the roster. As the company already has these big monsters to attract the crowd, it didn’t feel a compulsion of having Strowman on the roster.

