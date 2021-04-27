Professional wrestling was never a risk-free profession and it never will. Speaking of WWE, we saw several wrestlers complaining of suffering major concussions while performing. Some reports even claim wrestlers suffering brain damage. Recently, a team of such wrestlers who suffered injuries like brain damage, along with late Big Daddy V’s wife urged the US Supreme Court to consider their lawsuits against the promotion.

For the unversed, the lawsuits include complaints of William “Billy Jack” Haynes, Russ “Big Russ” McCullough, Ryan Sakoda, Matthew “Luther Reigns” Wiese and the wife of the late Nelson Frazier aka Big Daddy V. Earlier they have approached lower courts, but their lawsuits were declined as they filed it late. The lawsuits raise an issue that WWE has failed to protect the wrestlers against serious injuries leading to brain damage.

After getting rejected by the lower court, the team approached the Supreme Court on Monday (April 26th), but the authority turned down the request to reconsider the lawsuits. The lawsuits were filed six years ago and even had the names WWE legends.

Talking about the same, Jerry McDevitt (WWE’s lawyer) said, “We’re glad it’s finally over. We were completely vindicated.”

Konstantine Kyros (wrestlers’ lawyer) reacted to the same by saying, “The wrestlers are dying of CTE despite the inaction of the justice system. Our team is proud to have brought their claims to our highest court and hopeful that this brings awareness to their ongoing struggles.”

Other wrestlers who had filed the lawsuits include big names like Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis, Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff, Chris “King Kong Bundy” Pallies and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara aka Mr. Fuji.

