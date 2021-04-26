Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung had a witty retort during a media conversation after winning her first Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for “Minari”, on being asked how Brad Pitt smells like.

Advertisement

“I didn’t smell him. I am not a dog,” she replied.

Advertisement

Yuh-jung said Brad Pitt announcing her name was something she found too good to be true.

“I couldn’t believe he announced my name, so I had a black-out for a couple of seconds,” she said.

Youn Yuh-jung has become the first Korean actor to win an Oscar. She had also won a BAFTA award recently for her performance in “Minari”.

Meanwhile, The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will go down in history as one that celebrated inclusivity as never before.

From an all-black producing team being nominated for Best Picture, to Asian origin actors taking home the trophy, to deaf and mute presenter Marlee Matlin — the Oscars this year made space for life in all its diversity.

The awards themselves held little surprise. Chloe Zhao expectedly won the Best Director honour and her film “Nomadland” won the Best Picture award.

Must Read: Oscars 2021: The Academy Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya; Remembers Rishi Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput In Memoriam Gallery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube