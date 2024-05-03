Wonka & Shaitaan To The Ideas Of You - Buzz Worthy Movies & Series To Kick Off May In Style! (What To Watch This Weekend)

Get set to jumpstart your weekend with an exciting lineup of movies and shows streaming now on OTT. With an impressive array of national and international movies, start your summer weekend and pick your favorites from a hot list of movies. Whether you’re yearning for suspenseful thrillers heartwarming family tales, or even a perfect summer rom-com, this list is perfect to hook you up with your first movie marathon this weekend. From the recent release, Heeramandi, Shaitaan to the popular ‘Wonka’, here are five must-watch releases guaranteed to shake off those weekday blues.

Wonka

Available On: Jio Cinema

Starring Timothée Chalamet as our beloved chocolatier, ‘Wonka’ is based on the classic children’s story featuring Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory. Winning the hearts of many, this new adaptation promises to be unique compared to its predecessors by showcasing Wonka’s journey and the obstacles he overcame to create his inclusive chocolate factory. Consequently, the movie treats us to a number of amazing soundtracks that will have you jumping up on your feet.

Migration

Available On: Jio Cinema

‘Migration’ is an adventure-filled, family-friendly movie that follows the journey of a duck family as they decide to migrate from New England to Jamaica. However, fate takes a hilarious turn, and the family finds themselves stranded in New York City, completely clueless. With its catchy and emotionally deep soundtrack, the movie is the perfect choice for a weekend movie night with your loved ones.

Shaitaan

Available On: Netflix

Ajay Devgn’s horror drama, also starring R Madhavan, is finally arriving on OTT soon after a successful run at the Box Office. It is a timeless tale of the battle between good and evil, with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence. The movie streams on Netflix on May 4.

The Ideas Of You

Available On: Prime Video

Anne Hathaway is returning to the rom-com genre with the highly anticipated movie The Idea Of You, co-starring Nicholas Galitzine. Reportedly based on fanfiction about the popular boy band One Direction, the film follows the story of a pop star who falls in love with a much older woman, played by Hathaway. The movie started streaming on Prime Video.

Heeramandi

Available On: Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion piece has finally transformed into a Netflix series. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar has been in the pipeline for a long time, and the series will finally be available for streaming sooner than you think. The spic saga follows the lives of the courtesans of the old town of Heeramandi. The show, starring Aditi Rao Hydari Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and many more is streaming now on Netflix.

Akelli

Available On: Jio Cinema

Nearly nine months after its theatrical release, Akelli has finally found its OTT partner. On May 3, 2024, JioCinema will host the streaming premiere of the 2023 thriller drama film, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Marking Pranay Meshram’s directorial debut, Akelli explores how the struggle for survival becomes an ordinary Indian girl’s fate as she finds herself ensnared in a war-torn world.

Murder in Mahim

Available On: Jio Cinema

The series offers a compelling social commentary, delving into a chilling murder mystery and exposing the darker side of Mumbai. It revolves around the rekindling of a lost friendship between Peter (played by Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (portrayed by Vijay Raaz). Adapted from Jerry Pinto’s acclaimed book, the gripping narrative is directed by Raj Acharya. Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series follows Peter’s involvement in the investigation, which intensifies when his own son, Sunil, becomes a suspect. Each revelation adds layers to the story, offering viewers a profound exploration of human nature and societal realities.

So, grab your popcorn and dive into a thrilling movie marathon. From thrillers to summery rom-coms, your weekend binge is sorted.

